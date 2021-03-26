Left Menu

SC orders transfer of Mukhtar Ansari from Ropar jail to Banda jail in UP

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the transfer of mafia don and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari from Ropar jail in Punjab to Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh within two weeks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:20 IST
SC orders transfer of Mukhtar Ansari from Ropar jail to Banda jail in UP
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the transfer of mafia don and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari from Ropar jail in Punjab to Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh within two weeks. A Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Justice R Subhash Reddy directed that Ansari should be handed to Uttar Pradesh within two weeks and also rejected the Punjab government's opposition to transfer him to UP.

The top court also dismissed the plea of Ansari seeking transfer of cases pending against him in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. The Bench said Ansari shall be lodged in Banda jail and the jail Superintendent will extend necessary medical facilities.

The order of the apex court came on a plea filed by the Uttar Pradesh government seeking transfer of custody of Mukhtar Ansari, from Punjab to UP to face trial in as many as 14 cases pending over there and also on Ansari's plea seeking transfer of cases pending against him in UP to Delhi. Ansari had approached the top court after the UP government moved the court and alleged there is a threat to his life in Uttar Pradesh as one of the co-accused was "eliminated in encounter" by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had argued that Ansari is being "vociferously defended by the state of Punjab" and that he is enjoying in the Punjab jail. Punjab had asked the top court to reject the request of the UP government to shift Ansari while citing that he is suffering from hypertension, diabetes, depression, back pain and skin allergy.

The Bench had earlier sought the Punjab government and gangster Ansari's response on the plea. It had also asked the Punjab government to file a detailed reply on the pending case against Ansari, the status of the trial and his medical condition. The Uttar Pradesh government in its plea said that serious charges are pending in Uttar Pradesh against Ansari. He has remained in Punjab for two years in a "minor case".

The Uttar Pradesh government had also said that either Ansari should be transferred to UP to face trial, or the case in Punjab to be transferred to a UP court if a charge sheet has been filed. The Uttar Pradesh government had alleged that no chargesheet has been filed in Punjab so far. Ansari trying to "play with the federal structure" and misuse provisions of the CrPC, it added. The Uttar Pradesh government had approached the top court to bring Ansari to the state for an appearance before UP court. Ansari is involved in many criminal cases involving murder, gangster act etc.

Ansari, MLA from Mau, has been lodged in a Ropar jail in Punjab since January 2019 where he was named in an extortion case. Since then Ansari has not applied for bail in the FIR registered in Punjab and the police have also not filed any charge-sheet against him. Earlier, several production warrants were issued against Ansari but Punjab Police did not allow him to be shifted to Uttar Pradesh on the grounds of ill health.

On his part, Ansari has apprehended a threat to his life in Uttar Pradesh and sought to appear in cases through video conferencing only. The Yogi Adityanath government has taken tough measures against Mukhtar Ansari and people running illegal businesses under his name. Alleged illegal properties worth crores of rupees related to Ansari in Lucknow, Mau and Ghazipur have been demolished by the state agencies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CAIT urges govt to issue fresh Press Note 2 to curb "arbitrariness" of foreign cos

Traders body CAIT on Friday urged the commerce and industry ministry to issue a revised Press Note 2 on FDI in e-commerce marketplaces incorporating stringent provisions to curb the arbitrariness of foreign companies.The Confederation of Al...

Pakistan test-fires nuclear-capable Shaheen-1A

Pakistan on Friday successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 900 kilometers, the Army said.The test of Shaheen-1A surface to a surface ballistic missile was aimed at re-validating various...

COVID-19 prevalence in England no longer falling, UK's ONS says

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is no longer falling and has levelled off at an estimated 1 in 340 people, Britains Office for National Statistics ONS said on Friday.In England, the percentage of people testing positive for...

Montenegro asks for EU help to pay Chinese loan

The European Union should help Montenegro repay a 1 billion euro 1.18 billion loan to the Export-Import Bank of China for the construction of a motorway linking it with the Serbian border, countrys deputy prime minister said on Friday. A 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021