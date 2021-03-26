Britain stands in solidarity with citizens sanctioned by China - Raab

Britain stands in solidarity with citizens sanctioned by China - RaabReuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:33 IST
Britain stands in solidarity with the individuals sanctioned by China for speaking about Xinjiang, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday adding that the Chinese ambassador in London would be summoned and told people would not be silenced.
"We stand in total solidarity with the nine individuals who were sanctioned today," Raab said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Blinken, Sullivan to meet with Chinese counterparts next week in Alaska
Biden, Sullivan to meet with Chinese counterparts next week in Alaska
Blinken calls on China to allow UN, observers access to Xinjiang
Global lawmakers call out China for abuses against minority women in Xinjiang
Chinese lawmakers endorse tighter control over Hong Kong