Left Menu

CBI seeks custody of Binay Mishra's brother in coal scam

The Enforcement Directorate had joined the probe to investigate it.CBI had questioned Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjees wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in the case..It has already filed its first charge sheet in the cattle smuggling probe, which started in November last year at the designated court.In the course of the investigation CBI had booked a BSF commandant along with Enamul Haq, in November and they are now in judicial custody.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:33 IST
CBI seeks custody of Binay Mishra's brother in coal scam

CBI on Friday sought the custody of Trinamool Youth Congress leader Binay Mishra's brother in the multi-crore rupees coal smuggling scam, sources in the central investigating agency said.

Mishra's brother Bikash is now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, which had arrested him from Delhi on March 16, the sources said.

Bikash Mishra was also summoned to appear before CBI officials here for the second time in connection with the cattle smuggling probe.

The CBI has summoned businessman Amit Agarwal, a close aide of the kingpin Anup Majhi, alias Lala, in connection with the coal pilerage scam.

Sources said Agarwal has been called to face interrogation in the scam next week.

CBI had raided Agarwal's premises in Kulti and Durgapur and his company's head office in Kolkata.

The agency is also searching for Majhi, who is absconding and a look-out circular has been issued against him.

CBI had raided several premises of Majhi in the city and in the coal bearing belt of Asansol and Ranigunj.

The investigation agency is of the view that the coal scam, arising out of illegal mining from abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields, runs into several thousands of crores of rupees and part of the crime proceeds had been been transacted through the hawala route. The Enforcement Directorate had joined the probe to investigate it.

CBI had questioned Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in the case..

It has already filed its first charge sheet in the cattle smuggling probe, which started in November last year at the designated court.

In the course of the investigation CBI had booked a BSF commandant along with Enamul Haq, in November and they are now in judicial custody. Both their names have been shown as accused persons in the charge sheet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man gets lifer for raping daughter, abusing granddaughter

A special court here has sentenced a 65-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his daughter and sexually abusing his minor granddaughter.Special judge Rekha Pandhare on Thursday found the accused guilty of offences committed under sec...

India looking to expand trade ties with U.S. - minister

India is looking to expand its trade with the United States, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said at an event on Friday, after a previous attempt to seal a limited accord failed.We are looking at expanding our trade ties through removal of non-...

Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force, stocking tensions

Twenty Chinese military aircraft including fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwans air defence identification zone on Friday, the islands defence ministry said, in an escalation of tension across the sensitive Taiwan Strait....

CAIT urges govt to issue fresh Press Note 2 to curb "arbitrariness" of foreign cos

Traders body CAIT on Friday urged the commerce and industry ministry to issue a revised Press Note 2 on FDI in e-commerce marketplaces incorporating stringent provisions to curb the arbitrariness of foreign companies.The Confederation of Al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021