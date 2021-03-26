Left Menu

PTI | Malda | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:46 IST
3 civic volunteers killed, 6 others injured as police vehicle overturns in Bengal

Three civic volunteers have been killed and six others seriously injured after a police vehicle carrying them overturned in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place in Kaliachak police station area late on Thursday night when a police team was returning in three vehicles after nabbing a wanted criminal, a police officer said.

One of the vehicles, carrying the civic volunteers, overturned after the driver lost control over it and hit a guard rail, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Mondal (30), Obaidur Sheikh (35) and Ibnaul Sheikh (30), all attached to the Kaliachak police station.

One of the injured civic volunteers has been referred to a hospital in Kolkata, while the others are undergoing treatment at a private medical facility in Malda, he said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said that a compensation amount would be handed over to the next of kin of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

