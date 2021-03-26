Left Menu

Tata Group stocks gain after SC verdict

Tata Group stocks gained up to 6 per cent on Friday after the Supreme Court set aside the NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the conglomerate.Tata Steel jumped 6.05 per cent, Tata Power Company 4.92 per cent, Tata Communications 4.11 per cent and Tata Motors 3.78 per cent on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:48 IST
Tata Group stocks gain after SC verdict

Tata Group stocks gained up to 6 per cent on Friday after the Supreme Court set aside the NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the conglomerate.

Tata Steel jumped 6.05 per cent, Tata Power Company 4.92 per cent, Tata Communications 4.11 per cent and Tata Motors 3.78 per cent on the BSE. Among others, Tata Metaliks gained 3.08 per cent, Tata Investment Corporation 2.59 per cent, Tata Steel Long Products 2.57 per cent, Tata Consumer Products jumped 2.04 per cent, Voltas 2.01 per cent and Tata Chemicals 1.77 per cent. In a major victory for the Tata Group, the Supreme Court on Friday set aside the NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the conglomerate. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said it is allowing the appeals filed by Tata Group. ''The order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dated December 18, 2019 is set aside,'' the bench said.

The court said, ''All the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants Tata Group and the appeals filed by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and those by Shapoorji Pallonji Group are liable to be dismissed.'' On December 17 last year, Shapoorji Pallonji Group had told the top court that removal of Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons in a board meeting held in October 2016 was akin to a blood sport and ambush and was in complete violation of principles of corporate governance and pervasive violation of Articles of Association in the process.

The Tata Group had vehemently opposed the allegations and said there was no wrongdoing and the board was well within its right to remove Mistry as the chairman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man gets lifer for raping daughter, abusing granddaughter

A special court here has sentenced a 65-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his daughter and sexually abusing his minor granddaughter.Special judge Rekha Pandhare on Thursday found the accused guilty of offences committed under sec...

India looking to expand trade ties with U.S. - minister

India is looking to expand its trade with the United States, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said at an event on Friday, after a previous attempt to seal a limited accord failed.We are looking at expanding our trade ties through removal of non-...

Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force, stocking tensions

Twenty Chinese military aircraft including fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwans air defence identification zone on Friday, the islands defence ministry said, in an escalation of tension across the sensitive Taiwan Strait....

CAIT urges govt to issue fresh Press Note 2 to curb "arbitrariness" of foreign cos

Traders body CAIT on Friday urged the commerce and industry ministry to issue a revised Press Note 2 on FDI in e-commerce marketplaces incorporating stringent provisions to curb the arbitrariness of foreign companies.The Confederation of Al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021