ADG-rank officers to take charge as police commissioners in Kanpur & Varanasi

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:54 IST
A day after the Uttar Pradesh government decided to introduce the police commissionerate system in two more districts, senior IPS officers of the rank of ADG, A Satish Ganesh and Asim Arun have respectively been posted as police commissioners of Varanasi and Kanpur zones on Friday.

Also, a major reshuffle was effected among police officers ahead of the announcement of panchayat elections in the state as the jurisdiction of 43 IPS officers including 14 SPs/SSPs has been changed, a government spokesman said.

ADG, Agra, A Satish Ganesh has been made the first police commissioner of Varanasi and ADG, UP-112, Asim Arun will take charge as the first police commissioner of Kanpur.

On Thursday night, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had approved the commissionerate system of policing in Varanasi and Kanpur aimed at giving more powers to the police.

The state government had in January last year implemented the commissionerate system for Lucknow and Noida, and posted ADG-level officers as police commissioners there. The system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to police officers and is aimed at better and effective policing.

Prominent among those transferred in the reshuffle include Sujata Singh, currently in the 32nd Battalion PAC, who has been posted as SP of Bahraich in place of Vipin Kumar Mishra, who has been sent to Sultanpur in the same capacity.

SSP of Agra Bablu Kumar has been posted as SP, ATS; SP, Special Investigation Team, Rathore Kirit K Haribhai has been posted as SP Pilibhit replacing Jaiprakash who has been sent to the 32nd Battalion PAC in Lucknow as its commandant and SP of Sultanpur Arvind Chaturvedi has been made SP, Vigilance Establishment, Lucknow, the spokesman said.

Commandant PAC Prayagraj, Uday Shankar Singh has been made SSP Etah replacing Sunil Kumar Singh, who has been attached to the DGP's office.

SSP Ghaziabad, Kalanidhi Naithani has been made the SSP of Aligarh in place of Muniraj G who comes to Agra in the same capacity, the spokesman said, adding that Commandant PAC, Sitapur, Rohan P Kanay has been made SSP of Jhansi removing Dinesh Kumar P, who has been shifted to Gorakhpur in the same capacity.

SP, ATS, Sachinder Patel has been made SP Kushinagar; SP, Police Headquarters, Santosh Kumar Mishra has been made SP of Gonda from where Shailesh Kumar Pandey has been shifted to Ayodhya as SSP; SP, Railway Gorakhpur, Brijesh Kumar Singh has been made SSP of Etawah in place of Akash Tomar who has been made SP of Pratapgarh, the spokesman added.

