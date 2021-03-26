UP woman hangs self after family dispute

Bhadohi (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) A 46-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house in Aurai area of the district on Friday after a family dispute, police said.

Rajkumari had an argument with her sons and husband on Thursday night as she was asking her unemployed sons to go to work in Mumbai, Inspector Vijay Pratap Singh said. Her body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)