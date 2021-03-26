Left Menu

Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force, stocking tensions

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:06 IST
Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force, stocking tensions
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Twenty Chinese military aircraft including fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Friday, the island's defence ministry said, in an escalation of tension across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan's air force deployed missiles to "monitor" the incursion, the island's defence ministry said, without elaborating. It also said its planes warned the Chinese aircraft over the radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Volkswagen to seek dieselgate damages from former CEO, Audi boss

Volkswagen will claim damages from former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and former Audi boss Rupert Stadler over its diesel emissions scandal, the carmaker said on Friday, trying to draw a line under its biggest-ever crisis. The German ...

German utility Enercity merges electric car charging units to meet growing demand

The German city of Hanovers power utility, Enercity, said on Friday it has bought vehicle charging firm Compleo Charging Solutions for 38.4 million euros 45.25 million and will merge it with its wallbe unit to create an e-mobility charging ...

Saina enters semifinals of Orleans Masters

Indian ace Saina Nehwal eked out a thrilling three-game win over USAs Iris Wang to advance to the womens singles semifinals of the Orleans Masters badminton tournament here on Friday.It is the first semifinals in two years for world no. 20 ...

Vatican 'misrepresentations' condemned in court defeat over London property case

A British court has handed the Vatican a major defeat in a case linked to a property transaction in London with Church funds, in a ruling that revealed some of the Holy Sees inner workings and found it had made appalling misrepresentations....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021