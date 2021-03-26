Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force, stocking tensions

Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force, stocking tensionsReuters | Taipei | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:06 IST
Twenty Chinese military aircraft including fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Friday, the island's defence ministry said, in an escalation of tension across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
Taiwan's air force deployed missiles to "monitor" the incursion, the island's defence ministry said, without elaborating. It also said its planes warned the Chinese aircraft over the radio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
