India looking to expand trade ties with U.S. - minister

India looking to expand trade ties with U.S. - ministerReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:07 IST
India is looking to expand its trade with the United States, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said at an event on Friday, after a previous attempt to seal a limited accord failed.
"We are looking at expanding our trade ties through removal of non-trade barriers, through better mutual recognition agreements," Goyal said at the Times Network's India Economic Enclave.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai had her first conversation with Goyal on Thursday and discussed ways to expand trade, cooperate on digital trade, intellectual property, agriculture, labour, climate and environment, a USTR statement said.
