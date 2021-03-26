Left Menu

Man gets lifer for raping daughter, abusing granddaughter

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:07 IST
A special court here has sentenced a 65-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his daughter and sexually abusing his minor granddaughter.

Special judge Rekha Pandhare on Thursday found the accused guilty of offences committed under section 376(2) (rape) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, a resident of suburban Bhandup, raped his 22-year-old daughter who had come for a visit in May, 2017, and threatened to kill her children.

According to the victim, her daughter had complained a month later that the accused had tried to sexually abuse her.

The victim further stated that the accused had raped her again in July 2017, when she had gone to visit her mother, following which she lodged a complaint with the Bhandup police.

During the course of trial, the prosecution had examined in nine witnesses.

The accused, however, claimed that his daughter had filed a false complaint to falsely implicated him over property dispute with the family.

