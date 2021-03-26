PM Modi hands over Gandhi Peace Prize for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to his daughter

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020, being conferred by India upon Bangladeshs Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to his daughter Sheikh Rehana and the younger sister of premier Sheikh Hasina.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020, being conferred by India upon Bangladesh's 'Father of the Nation' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to his daughter Sheikh Rehana and the younger sister of premier Sheikh Hasina. Modi arrived in Bangladesh on a two-day visit to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence, the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and hold talks with his counterpart Hasina.

Speaking at the National Day programme of Bangladesh, Modi said it was an honour for India to confer Gandhi Peace Prize on Mujibur Rahman.

He handed over the award, a citation, a plaque and a shawl to Sheikh Rehana in the presence of Prime Minister Hasina.

The Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by the government of India since 1995, the 125th birth anniversary commemoration year of Mahatma Gandhi.

Modi earlier said Bangabandhu was a champion of human rights and freedom, and a hero to Indians as well. The award carries an amount of Rs 1 crore, a citation, plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft/ handloom item. Mujibur Rahman was imprisoned in Pakistan when Bangladesh was born. Pakistan was forced to set him free on January 8, 1972. He returned to Dhaka on January 10, 1972. He later took over as Prime Minister of Bangladesh but was assassinated by some military officers during a coup d'etat on August 15, 1975. His wife, brother, sons and daughters-in-law were also assassinated along with him. Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana survived as they were in Europe.

