3 arrested in K'taka for firing at police, pistol and drugs recovered

Dakshina Kannada district police on Friday arrested three people who opened fire at police multiple times, and recovered a pistol, 15 live bullets, a dagger, drugs and vehicle.

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:14 IST
Dakshina Kannada district police on Friday arrested three people who opened fire at police multiple times, and recovered a pistol, 15 live bullets, a dagger, drugs and vehicle. As per the police, the accused were nabbed today at Salethur of Vittal police station limits here in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

"Earlier, the same persons from a gang of five people opened fire at the police at Uppala in the Kasaragod district of Kerala on March 25. Later they fled from the spot. During the combing operation, the gang again opened fire against police personal at another place in the same district and successfully escaped from there and entered Karnataka. They were trying to flee through Karnataka," said the police. According to the police, in order to arrest the accused persons, the Dakshina Kannada district police tightened the security on the border. Soon after, the gang again opened fire on the police at the border during checking. Three persons from the gang of five were successfully nabbed while two managed to flee the spot," the police added. (ANI)

