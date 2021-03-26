Man fakes robbery to lay hands on hawala money, 5 held

In a twist to the case in which a man had complained that a gang robbed him of Rs 16.2 lakh, police said the investigation revealed that the complainant himself was part of a hawala racket.

Addressing reporters here, city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the robbery was stage-managed and the probe led to the busting of the racket involving crores of rupees.

Five people have been arrested in this connection and Rs 95,000 in cash, a car and a bike have been seized from them, the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner said Abdul Salam lodged a complaint on March 4 alleging three men waylaid him on February 22.

Inspection of CCTV footage revealed the involvement of four or five men.

Further investigations revealed thatAbdul Salam hadtaken money from aperson for hawala transactions and he, along with five or six others, were working as hawala agents.

One of the arrested is said to be the mastermind behind the robbery drama to lay hands on the hawala money.

The complainant Salam is absconding, the Commissioner said, adding that police are on the lookout for a few others wanted in the case.

