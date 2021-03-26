Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India's Modi-police official

Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India's Modi-police officialReuters | Dhaka | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:24 IST
At least four people were killed in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday after police fired rubber bullets at protesters during a demonstration against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a police official said.
"We had to fire teargas and rubber bullets to disperse them as they entered a police station and carried out extensive vandalism," Rafiqul Islam, the police official told Reuters, referring to protesters.
Protests against Modi's visit were also flared in the capital Dhaka, where dozens of people, including two journalists, were injured in clashes with police, witnesses said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chittagong
- Indian
- Narendra Modi
- Modi
- Dhaka
- Bangladeshi
ALSO READ
Indian Arrows look to pick up crucial points against Chennai City
Biden recognized incredible contribution of Indian American community: Spokesperson
Indian students now matching global standards because of New Education Policy: Om Birla
I-League: Chennai City FC get back to winning ways with win over Indian Arrows
Indian Navy ships undertake passage exercise with B'desh Navy vessels after visiting Mongla port