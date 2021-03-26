UP: Illegal firearms recovered from factory

An arms manufacturing unit here in Miranpur area here was busted on Friday, police said.

The factory, located in an old structure near Bhooma village under Miranpur police station, was raided and a person working there was arrested, according to a press release.

Advertisement

During the raid, police recovered 10 country made pistols, four guns, a rifle, 10 barrels, and several weapons under process while a car was seized as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)