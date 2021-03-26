Left Menu

UP: Illegal firearms recovered from factory

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:31 IST
UP: Illegal firearms recovered from factory

An arms manufacturing unit here in Miranpur area here was busted on Friday, police said.

The factory, located in an old structure near Bhooma village under Miranpur police station, was raided and a person working there was arrested, according to a press release.

During the raid, police recovered 10 country made pistols, four guns, a rifle, 10 barrels, and several weapons under process while a car was seized as well.

