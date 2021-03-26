Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Mourners make Prague's Old Town Square into sombre memorial for coronavirus victims

Prague residents laying flowers, scribbling names or mourning quietly have turned the Czech capital's medieval Old Town Square into an improvised memorial to the thousands of lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic in the past year. A civic group called "Million Moments for Democracy" sprayed 25,000 white crosses overnight on Monday on the cobble-stoned square, surrounded by gothic and baroque churches and Prague's famed Astronomical Clock, to commemorate victims of the pandemic in the past year -- and blame the government for missteps. Kremlin dismisses call from Navalny's wife to free jailed critic for medical reasons

The Kremlin said on Friday it would ignore a call by jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny's wife to have her husband freed to receive urgent medical treatment and said his prison conditions could be worse. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, said on Thursday that being woken up by a guard every hour during the night amounted to torture and that an appeal to be treated for acute back and leg pain had been refused in a deliberate attempt to run him down. Truck drivers entering UK likely to need COVID test, source says

Truck drivers entering Britain from continental Europe are likely to need to take a COVID-19 test under plans being discussed by the government to contain coronavirus variants, an industry source said on Friday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested earlier this week that Britain might need to tighten restrictions on arrivals from France, including truck drivers, to defend against new variants that are spreading as part of Europe's third wave of the pandemic. Explainer: How Israel voted and who matters now

Israel's fourth election in two years has produced yet another stalemate, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor those seeking to topple him reaching a majority in parliament. A final vote tally gives neither the government nor the opposition a clear path to victory, setting up weeks of coalition negotiations and possibly a fifth election. Ethiopia's PM says Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from border area

Eritrea has agreed to withdraw troops from Ethiopian territory along their common border, Ethiopia's prime minister said on Friday, days after acknowledging that Eritrean forces had entered Ethiopia's Tigray region during an almost five-month war. "Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces out of the Ethiopian border," Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement on Twitter the day after arriving in Eritrea's capital, Asmara, to meet President Isaias Afwerki. UK calls on China to allow access to Xinjiang after sanctions

Britain said on Friday that China was targetting critics with sanctions and called on Beijing to allow international access to Xinjiang to verify the truth about human rights abuses in the province. "It speaks volumes that, while the UK joins the international community in sanctioning those responsible for human rights abuses, the Chinese government sanctions its critics," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement. Special Report: How a coronavirus variant tore through an English island and onto the world stage

Warm weather brings tourists to the Isle of Sheppey, a flat, marshy island near the mouth of the River Thames. Each summer, they fill Sheppey's many caravan parks or flock to villages with seaside attractions geared toward old-school British tourists: pubs and penny arcades, mini-golf and fish and chips. Another kind of visitor stays all year round. Clustered in fields and marshes in eastern Sheppey are three prisons holding about 2,500 men. Giant wind turbines stand like sentries outside the lichen-clad walls of HMP Elmley, the largest of the three, where a 52-year-old prison officer named Paul Tottman worked. Yemen's Houthis warn of stronger attacks after drone strikes on Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones, and the kingdom's energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire. The Saudi-led coalition which is battling the Houthi group said late on Thursday it had intercepted several drones aimed at Saudi Arabia. The attacks came days after Riyadh presented a peace initiative that includes a nationwide truce in Yemen as the war enters its seventh year. Canada calling? Hong Kong residents shift billions abroad after clampdown

As China imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong last year after massive protests, residents of the city moved tens of billions of dollars across the globe to Canada, where thousands are hoping to forge a new future. Capital flows out of Hong Kong banks reaching Canada rose to their highest levels on record last year, with about C$43.6 billion ($34.8 billion) in electronic funds transfers (EFT) recorded by FINTRAC, Canada's anti-money laundering agency, which receives reports on transfers above C$10,000. Three killed in Myanmar protests, World Bank warns of slump

Myanmar security forces shot and killed three anti-junta protesters on Friday, witnesses said, as the World Bank warned the country's economy could slump 10% this year due to the turmoil since last month's coup. "Two were killed by head shots," said a witness who saw security forces open fire on protesters waving black flags in the southern town of Myeik.

