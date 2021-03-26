Left Menu

Darfur displaced say security worse after peace deal, peacekeeper pullout

Months after Sudan signed a peace deal with Darfur rebels, and international peacekeepers stopped their patrols, Ihsan Mohamed is still waiting for any sign of peace and stability in her own daily life. If anything, things have got worse, the 37-year-old resident of Darfur's Attash displacement camp said with tears in her eyes.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:35 IST
Darfur displaced say security worse after peace deal, peacekeeper pullout

Months after Sudan signed a peace deal with Darfur rebels, and international peacekeepers stopped their patrols, Ihsan Mohamed is still waiting for any sign of peace and stability in her own daily life.

If anything, things have got worse, the 37-year-old resident of Darfur's Attash displacement camp said with tears in her eyes. "There is no peace as far as we are concerned. The camp has become a scary place with looting and attacks." The Juba Peace Agreement, signed in October, was hailed in Sudan as a breakthrough in the festering conflict that pitted pro-government militias and troops against mostly non-Arab rebels in the mid-2000s.

But not all the rebel groups signed. And the banditry and lawlessness that plagued the region throughout the conflict has persisted and, in some areas, increased. A committee representing displaced Darfuris told Reuters armed men had attacked the nearby Kalma camp several times over the past month.

In the past, they could have relied somewhat on patrols by the joint U.N./African Union UNAMID peacekeeping force. But the force began withdrawing at the start of the year, days after a vote by the U.N. Security Council to end its mandate. "This is the worst period for us," said 47-year-old Attash resident Abdalrazig Yagoub. "After UNAMID left we are more fearful, and there are people who seem to belong to the rebel groups and they loot the camp at night."

As the residents spoke, unidentified armed men sat in a truck at the edge of the camp. "It's become more dangerous and our situation has got worse since they signed the peace deal," said Yagoub. The camp's straw and mud houses have no electricity or sewage system, and many said reduced aid means they often go hungry.

The October agreement mandated the integration of rebel groups into the armed forces and into transitional bodies governing Sudan since the overthrow of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019. But not all of the institutions intended to help usher in the new order are up and working, said Jibril Adam Bilal, deputy leader of the former rebel Justice and Equality Movement, one of the groups that did sign.

"Unfortunately, the delay in forming the governance structures ... and the peace implementation mechanisms have delayed the enforcement of peace on the ground."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some rural parts of Rajasthan affected by 'Bharat Bandh', no big impact in urban areas

The Bharat Bandh evoked mixed response in parts of Rajasthan as markets in towns remained closed in districts like Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner and Ganganagar districts on Friday.Worker unions held a demonstration at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur i...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil prices gain as Suez Canal shutdown continues

Global equity benchmarks and oil prices rose Friday while safe havens such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries dipped as hopes for a global economic recovery overshadowed the continued blockage of one of the worlds most vital shipping lanes.M...

Taiwan reports largest ever incursion by Chinese air force

Twenty Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwans air defence identification zone on Friday, in the largest incursion yet reported by the islands defence ministry and marking a dramatic escalation of tension across the Taiwan Strait.The isla...

Former Scottish first minister Salmond launches pro-independence party

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond on Friday launched a new pro-independence political party to run in May elections for Scotlands devolved parliament.Im announcing the public launch of a new political force the Alba Party, Salmond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021