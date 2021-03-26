Belarus detains man suspected of planning attacks - interior ministry

Belarusian police detained a 35-year-old man on Friday and seized two home-made bombs that he planned to use for attacks in the capital Minsk and the region nearby, the interior ministry said on Friday.

The KGB security agency is investigating the case as an attempted act of terrorism, the ministry said in a statement on social media.

