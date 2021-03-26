Left Menu

Belarus detains man suspected of planning attacks - interior ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:47 IST
Belarus detains man suspected of planning attacks - interior ministry

Belarusian police detained a 35-year-old man on Friday and seized two home-made bombs that he planned to use for attacks in the capital Minsk and the region nearby, the interior ministry said on Friday.

The KGB security agency is investigating the case as an attempted act of terrorism, the ministry said in a statement on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-The Suez Canal: a vital oil transit route with an ancient history

The Suez Canal, blocked by a giant container ship that ran aground on Tuesday, is the quickest sea route between Asia and Europe and about 15 of global shipping traffic moves through it. The 193-km 120-mile waterway, run by the state-owned ...

Norway keeps AstraZeneca vaccine on hold for another three weeks

Norway will delay a decision on whether to resume the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine until April 15, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health FHI said on Friday. Authorities on March 11 suspended the rollout of the vaccine after a sma...

Some rural parts of Rajasthan affected by 'Bharat Bandh', no big impact in urban areas

The Bharat Bandh evoked mixed response in parts of Rajasthan as markets in towns remained closed in districts like Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner and Ganganagar districts on Friday.Worker unions held a demonstration at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur i...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil prices gain as Suez Canal shutdown continues

Global equity benchmarks and oil prices rose Friday while safe havens such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries dipped as hopes for a global economic recovery overshadowed the continued blockage of one of the worlds most vital shipping lanes.M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021