Military Police jawan arrested for supplying liquor

A Military Police soldier was arrested for allegedly supplying liquor to support his wife who is a candidate in the panchayat election of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.

During the raids, 21 bottles of liquor were recovered from Niraj Kumar's possession. Kumar, who is posted at Joshimath, has come on leave to his native Kanjer Heri village under Babri police station area, police said.

Kumar was arrested and a case registered. The Army has been informed about the incident, according to Superintendent of Police. PTI CORR HMB

