UP: Woman kills mentally challenged 18-month-old son, claims father, elder sisters did it

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:02 IST
A woman was arrested here after she allegedly killed her mentally challenged 18-month-old son and attempted to put the blame on her sisters and her father, police said on Friday.

The child's body was found inside a water tank at the residence of accused Manorama's father on Wednesday, they said.

The woman had initially tried to frame her father and two elder sisters for the crime, but she confessed during a police interrogation, they added.

The accused, her husband Dharmendra Singh, daughter Ananya and son Aniket had gone to visit her father's place in the Belipar area on Tuesday. The next day, she told everyone in the house that Aniket was missing, the police said.

However, when police started searching, they found his body in the water tank. On Thursday, Manorama accused her father, Anand Swaroop Singh, and elder sisters, Shashi and Vandana, of killing Aniket, they said.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged against Manorama's father and sisters based on a complaint by Dharmendra Singh.

However, when Manorama was called for interrogation, she changed her statements repeatedly and later, accepted that she killed the toddler.

She told the police that she threw her son in the water tank on Tuesday night and closed the lid.

She also added that she was not in favour of having a second child and had taken many medicines in a failed attempt to abort her pregnancy. The child was born mentally ill and also had difficulty in hearing, the police said, quoting Manorama.

''During interrogation, Manorama has accepted her crime and case has been registered against her under section 302 (murder) of IPC. She is in our custody and other legal actions are underway,'' Inspector Upendra Kumar Mishra of Belipar police station said.

