Two held with drugs worth Rs 2 crore in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai unit has arrested two persons and seized drugs worth Rs 2 crore from their possession, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of NCB officials on Thursday conducted raids at two different locations, seized a large quantity of drugs and nabbed the two accused, the official said.

The team first intercepted the accused Shahrukh Khan in Andheri and recovered 1.9 kg of mephedrone, Rs 1.15 lakh cash and foreign currency, he said.

Two cars and a note counting machine were also seized from the accused, he said.

The NCB team then raided the house of Shadab Farooque Shaikh, son of drug trafficker Farooque Shaikh, and recovered 61 gm of mephedrone and 160 gm of ephedrine.

Khan has a criminal record and a case has been registered against him at Oshiwara Police station, the official said.

Shaikh is a notorious drug trafficker operating out of the western suburbs, and was earlier booked in a case in 2018 by the Thane Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC), he added.

