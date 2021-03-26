Two held with drugs worth Rs 2 crore in Mumbai

Two held with drugs worth Rs 2 crore in MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:16 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai unit has arrested two persons and seized drugs worth Rs 2 crore from their possession, an official said on Friday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of NCB officials on Thursday conducted raids at two different locations, seized a large quantity of drugs and nabbed the two accused, the official said.
The team first intercepted the accused Shahrukh Khan in Andheri and recovered 1.9 kg of mephedrone, Rs 1.15 lakh cash and foreign currency, he said.
Two cars and a note counting machine were also seized from the accused, he said.
The NCB team then raided the house of Shadab Farooque Shaikh, son of drug trafficker Farooque Shaikh, and recovered 61 gm of mephedrone and 160 gm of ephedrine.
Khan has a criminal record and a case has been registered against him at Oshiwara Police station, the official said.
Shaikh is a notorious drug trafficker operating out of the western suburbs, and was earlier booked in a case in 2018 by the Thane Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC), he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EuroKids International appoints Dr. Indu Shahani, the former Sheriff of Mumbai to its Board
Shaw storm helps Mumbai beat Karnataka by 72 runs, make final
Road rage: 3 held for attempt to murder in Mumbai
Boxing coach held for raping 14-year-old student in Mumbai
Hardik Patel meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai