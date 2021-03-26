UP woman found dead with her throat slit
PTI | Ballia | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:16 IST
A 19-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Friday, police said. The accused, Dhyanu Paswan, has been arrested, they said.
''Paswan, a resident of Bhagav village in Sahatwar area has been arrested along with the weapon used in the crime. He loved the woman but was upset as she had agreed to marry another person with whom her family members had fixed her marriage,'' Additional SP, Sanjay Yadav said.
The woman, identified as Radhika, used to live with her parents in Kashiram housing colony, he said, adding that she was alone in the house at the time of the incident.
The body was discovered by the woman's mother after she returned home on Friday afternoon, he said.
