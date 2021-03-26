Left Menu

UP woman found dead with her throat slit

A 19-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia on Friday, police said. The accused, Dhyanu Paswan, has been arrested, they said.Paswan, a resident of Bhagav village in Sahatwar area has been arrested along with the weapon used in the crime.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:16 IST
UP woman found dead with her throat slit

A 19-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Friday, police said. The accused, Dhyanu Paswan, has been arrested, they said.

''Paswan, a resident of Bhagav village in Sahatwar area has been arrested along with the weapon used in the crime. He loved the woman but was upset as she had agreed to marry another person with whom her family members had fixed her marriage,'' Additional SP, Sanjay Yadav said.

The woman, identified as Radhika, used to live with her parents in Kashiram housing colony, he said, adding that she was alone in the house at the time of the incident.

The body was discovered by the woman's mother after she returned home on Friday afternoon, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from border area, Ethiopia's PM says

Eritrea has agreed to withdraw troops from Ethiopian territory along their mutual border, Ethiopias prime minister said on Friday, under international pressure to address mounting reports of human rights abuses during months of conflict.Pri...

JSW Energy arm plans to raise USD 750 mn via green bonds

JSW Energy on Friday said its board has approved a proposal for issuance of green bonds by its arm for raising USD 750 million around Rs 5,443 crore from international markets.The board approved issuance of green bonds by JSW Hydro Energy L...

Rashmi Rathi acknowledges Sharad Chaudhary as she wins Mrs India Universal 2021

New Delhi India, March 26 ANIThePRTree Rashmi Rathi wins the title of Mrs India Universal 2021 beauty pageant which was organized in Lucknow. The event was organized in Lucknow and was graced by some very influential personalities from the ...

Mumbai: Actor gets anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case

A Mumbai court on Friday allowed the anticipatory bail plea ofSlumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittalin a sexual harassment case filed by his ex- girlfriend.Based on the womans complaint, Khar police had booked Mittal under IPC sections 323...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021