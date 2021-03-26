Narcotics smuggler arrested: Police

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district after he was allegedly found in possession of 12 kg of ‘ganja’ and a countrymade pistol.

Identified as Rajesh Kumar alias Nanku, the accused was found in the possession of these contrabands during a routine checking at Adhauli police barricade in Khaga police station area on Thursday night, Khaga Circle officer Gayadutt Mishra said on Friday.

He said the accused was booked under various sections of the NDPS Act, Arms Act and Indian Penal Code and arrested.

