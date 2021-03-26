Left Menu

GST officers arrest one for Rs 94 cr ITC fraud

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:19 IST
GST officers arrest one for Rs 94 cr ITC fraud

GST officers have arrested a person for creating fake firms and fraudulently passing on input tax credit (ITC) worth Rs 94 crore, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

Investigation revealed that the multi-layered network was being operated by one Krishan Kumar, it said. ''During the search of his residence, incriminating documents like ATM cards, signed cheques, bank documents, stamps of these dummy firms including stamp of the transport company as mentioned in the e-way bills of the fake firms and outer packets/cases of SIM cards of mobile phones used for registration of firms were recovered,'' it said.

In 2020-21, CGST Delhi Zone has made total 40 arrests in various cases involving GST evasion amounting to Rs 5,310 crore, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from border area, Ethiopia's PM says

Eritrea has agreed to withdraw troops from Ethiopian territory along their mutual border, Ethiopias prime minister said on Friday, under international pressure to address mounting reports of human rights abuses during months of conflict.Pri...

JSW Energy arm plans to raise USD 750 mn via green bonds

JSW Energy on Friday said its board has approved a proposal for issuance of green bonds by its arm for raising USD 750 million around Rs 5,443 crore from international markets.The board approved issuance of green bonds by JSW Hydro Energy L...

Rashmi Rathi acknowledges Sharad Chaudhary as she wins Mrs India Universal 2021

New Delhi India, March 26 ANIThePRTree Rashmi Rathi wins the title of Mrs India Universal 2021 beauty pageant which was organized in Lucknow. The event was organized in Lucknow and was graced by some very influential personalities from the ...

Mumbai: Actor gets anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case

A Mumbai court on Friday allowed the anticipatory bail plea ofSlumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittalin a sexual harassment case filed by his ex- girlfriend.Based on the womans complaint, Khar police had booked Mittal under IPC sections 323...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021