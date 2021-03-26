Six arrested for running online gambling racket in north Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested six persons and busted an online gambling racket in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Friday. A fake call about a robbery of Rs 2 lakh led to the busting of the racket in which the complainant himself conspired to steal the money from his employer, they said.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav (30), Rohit Adhikari (26), Yogender Singh (28), residents of Burari, Raju (35), a resident of Mazlis Park, Nanak (41), a resident of Azadpur, and Satish Kumar (38), a resident of Kamalpur Majra, police said.

However, Raju, who is the employer, was running the racket but was not involved in the fake robbery plan.

According to police, Gaurav lodged a complaint that around 4.20 pm on Tuesday, he was going on a motorcycle towards Azadpur from his house with Rs 2 lakh in a handbag. He told police that when he reached Kargil Colony in Burari, two unknown persons on a black motorcycle stopped him. They took out the keys of his motorcycle, beat him and fled with his handbag towards Burari authority, a senior police officer said. ''During investigation, the complainant was changing his versions, which raised suspicion. Later, it was disclosed that he hatched a conspiracy along with his associates Adhikari and Singh and made the fake call,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said. Gaurav said that he handed over the money to Adhikari and made up a story of robbery with Singh's help to steal money from Raju, police said. Accordingly, raids were conducted, which led to the arrest of his associates. At their instance, Rs 9 lakh and two motorcycles used in to commit the crime were recovered, the DCP said. During interrogation, Gaurav disclosed that the cash was actually Rs 9 lakh, but as per Raju's advice, he mentioned a lesser amount in his complaint after they were caught by police, he said. Police found that Raju, along with Nanak and Satish, was running an online gambling racket and the money recovered was illegal. Later, they were also arrested and one laptop, three mobile phones were recovered from their possession, police added.

