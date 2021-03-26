Delhi doctor held for jumping bail

A 65-year-old doctor who was declared a proclaimed offender by a court here has been arrested from Dwarka by the Delhi Police's crime branch for jumping bail, officials said on Friday.

Gajender Nayyar, who was declared a proclaimed offender in 2016, was on interim bail in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he did not surrender before jail authorities after expiry of his bail period, they said.

''After receiving a tip-off on Wednesday, a raiding party was constituted and the doctor was arrested from Aakash Hospital in Sector-3 of Dwarka,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh said. He was also involved in issuing fake medical reports and had helped over 50 inmates in securing bail from the Delhi High court and other district courts, police said.

Nayyar, an MBBS doctor, is an alumnus of the Maulana Azad Medical College, police said.

