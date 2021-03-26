Left Menu

Sikkim assembly passes vote-on-account for first three months of FY22

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:31 IST
Sikkim assembly passes vote-on-account for first three months of FY22

The Sikkim Assembly on Friday passed a vote-on-account for Rs 2,321.48 crore to meet the state government's expenditure for the first three months of the 2021-22 fiscal.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who holds the finance portfolio, presented the vote-on-account in the House for disbursement of salaries and other expenditures for the April-June period of the next financial year.

The 32-member assembly passed it by voice vote.

The vote-on-account includes Rs 1,868.62 crore for revenue expenditure and Rs 452.85 crore for capital outlay.

The chief minister also tabled the Sikkim Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2021, which was also passed by voice vote.

The passage of the appropriation bill allows the state government to withdraw the vote-on-account funds from the consolidated fund of Sikkim for its operational requirements.

During the one-day session, the house also cleared another financial bill related to a supplementary grant of Rs 199.88 crore.

No reason for presenting the vote-on-account was cited by the state government but the chief minister said the session was cut short to one day due to the prevailing COVID- 19 situation.

An extended session of the assembly will be held once the COVID-19 pandemic eases, Tamang said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Fire: 2 cops climb three floors of building to rescue people from burning house

Two Delhi Police personnel on Friday morning climbed up the iron grill of a burning three-storey building in Greater Kailash-1 to help calm down three trapped members of a family who were later rescued, police said. The personnel were hangi...

Motor racing-Brown confident F1 will have at least 20 races this season

McLaren boss Zak Brown expects Formula One to lose a couple of races from this seasons record 23-round calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is confident there will be at least 20.The championship starts in Bahrain this weekend instead ...

9 COVID-19 patients dead in fire at Mumbai mall hospital

Nine coronavirus patients died in a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in a Mumbai mall on Friday, civic officials said, adding more misery to a state that has emerged as the hardest hit in the pandemic.All nine patients died due to suffocation as...

Orleans Masters: Kidambi Srikanth bows out after losing in quarters

Ace India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Friday bowed out of the Orleans Masters after losing in the quarter-finals. Frances Toma Junior Popov defeated Srikanth in straight games 21-19, 21-17 in a clash that lasted for 41 minutes.The Indian s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021