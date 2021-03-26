Sikkim assembly passes vote-on-account for first three months of FY22

Sikkim assembly passes vote-on-account for first three months of FY22PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:31 IST
The Sikkim Assembly on Friday passed a vote-on-account for Rs 2,321.48 crore to meet the state government's expenditure for the first three months of the 2021-22 fiscal.
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who holds the finance portfolio, presented the vote-on-account in the House for disbursement of salaries and other expenditures for the April-June period of the next financial year.
The 32-member assembly passed it by voice vote.
The vote-on-account includes Rs 1,868.62 crore for revenue expenditure and Rs 452.85 crore for capital outlay.
The chief minister also tabled the Sikkim Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2021, which was also passed by voice vote.
The passage of the appropriation bill allows the state government to withdraw the vote-on-account funds from the consolidated fund of Sikkim for its operational requirements.
During the one-day session, the house also cleared another financial bill related to a supplementary grant of Rs 199.88 crore.
No reason for presenting the vote-on-account was cited by the state government but the chief minister said the session was cut short to one day due to the prevailing COVID- 19 situation.
An extended session of the assembly will be held once the COVID-19 pandemic eases, Tamang said.
