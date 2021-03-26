Former Scottish first minister Salmond launches pro-independence party

Former Scottish first minister Salmond launches pro-independence partyReuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:36 IST
Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond on Friday launched a new pro-independence political party to run in May elections for Scotland's devolved parliament.
"I'm announcing the public launch of a new political force: the Alba Party," Salmond said in a statement broadcast on Twitter.
"Alba will contest the upcoming Scottish elections as a list-only party under my leadership, seeking to build a super majority for independence in the Scottish Parliament."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
