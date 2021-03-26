Taliban threaten to re-target foreign troops if May 1 withdrawal deadline missed

The Taliban on Friday threatened to resume hostilities against foreign troops in Afghanistan if they did not meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw.

The Taliban threat followed comments by U.S. President Joe Biden, who on Thursday said it would be "hard" to withdraw the last U.S. troops by the deadline, which was agreed with Washington last year.

The Taliban said in a statement they would be "compelled to... continue its Jihad and armed struggle against foreign forces to liberate its country" if the deadline was not met.

