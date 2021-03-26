Navi Mumbai: Man, woman held for cheating shopkeepers

Two people were arrested for allegedly duping a shopkeeper by showing him fake ''money received'' messages of a mobile payment firm, police in Navi Mumbai said on Friday.

The duo, posing as a married couple, would make purchases and then claim they had made the payment through e- wallet by showing them fake messages which stated that the money had been received, assistant commissioner of police (Vashi) Vinayak Vast said.

Advertisement

After a shopkeeper from Vashi filed a complaint of being cheated to the tune of Rs 30,000, a police team held the man and woman on Thursday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)