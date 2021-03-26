Revenue inspector in Jaipur civic body arrested on bribery charges

A revenue inspector of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation was arrested on Friday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 by the Anti Corruption Bureau, officials said.

The accused inspector Rahul Kumar Agrawal had demanded the bribe from a man for issuing lease deed of his land.

Advertisement

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the amount, DG (ACB) B L Soni said.

He has been placed under arrest by invoking provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The ACB team is conducting a search at the house of the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)