Stranded ship's technical manager says Friday attempt to re-float unsuccessful

An attempt to refloat the stranded mega-vessle blocking the Suez Canal has failed, the ship's technical manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) said on Friday.

The firm said the Dutch rescue team had confirmed that two additional tugs will arrive on March 28 to assist in refloating the ship.

