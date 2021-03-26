Left Menu

Stranded ship's technical manager says Friday attempt to re-float unsuccessful

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:03 IST
Stranded ship's technical manager says Friday attempt to re-float unsuccessful

An attempt to refloat the stranded mega-vessle blocking the Suez Canal has failed, the ship's technical manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) said on Friday.

The firm said the Dutch rescue team had confirmed that two additional tugs will arrive on March 28 to assist in refloating the ship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra reports 36,902 new coronavirus cases, highest one-day rise so far taking tally to 26,37,735, while death toll reaches 53,907 with 112 fatalities: health department.

Maharashtra reports 36,902 new coronavirus cases, highest one-day rise so far taking tally to 26,37,735, while death toll reaches 53,907 with 112 fatalities health department....

Steven Spielberg to donate USD 2M to non-profits fighting for racial, economic justice

American filmmaker Steven Spielberg who was selected for the Genesis Prize, an honour referred to as the Jewish Nobel, in February -- announced on Friday that in partnership with the Genesis Prize Foundation, the USD 1 million award he rece...

U.S. voting tech company sues Fox News for $1.6 bln over election-fraud claims

Dominion Voting Systems Corp said it filed a 1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Friday, accusing it of trying to boost its ratings by falsely claiming the company rigged the 2020 U.S. presidential election against Donald Tru...

PM Modi hails Bangabandhu's leadership, Indian Army's contribution in Bangladesh's independence war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahmans leadership and the contributions of the Indian Army in Bangladeshs 1971 Liberation War as he emphasised that the two friendly neighbours must remain vigilant a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021