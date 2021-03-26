Left Menu

Taking hostage of Bihar Assembly speaker poses serious threat to foundation of democracy : Dy Chairman RS Harivansh

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh expressed deep concern over the recent developments in Bihar Assembly and said that it would pose a serious threat to the foundation of democracy and if we do not try to stop this trend then there would be serious implications.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:34 IST
Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh expressed deep concern over the recent developments in Bihar Assembly and said that it would pose a serious threat to the foundation of democracy and if we do not try to stop this trend then there would be serious implications. Exclusively speaking to ANI deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha said, "I will not go into the allegations. Who is saying what? But the news has come that the speaker has been taken, hostage. I want to say that this is a very worrying thing and it is a kind of attack on the foundation of democracy. If this is the case then democracy will be in danger. I will urge all the honourable members to do self-introspection whether there is any such system in a democracy."

"What had happened in the Karnataka Legislative Council? Look at how the deputy chairman was treated. The chair has a limited role and should take someone hostage in this way, what has come to know from Bihar where does not allow the speaker of the state Assembly to do his job. How will democracy be strengthened and how democracy will work and how democracy will improve? I think that at least all the elected members, MPs should know the rules of the House, what should be the conduct, what they are going to do." Harivansh further told ANI. Deputy Chairman Harivansh told ANI that such a situation is not favourable for strengthening the pillar of democracy.

"The framers of the Constitution would never have dreamed that this day could come. Definitely, it would pose a serious threat to the foundations of democracy. If we did not try to stop this trend then it would be serious implications of it" He said. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman also expresses serious concern over the ruckus in the upper house, leading to the adjournment of the house and told ANI, "If you agree or disagree with any issues then come to the bell, create a ruckus in the house, adjourn the house. The makers of our Constitution would never have imagined this. wherever there is democracy in the world, you can see if there is a situation that is visible in India so we should consider these things." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

