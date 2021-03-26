Left Menu

Nikita Tomar murder case: Faridabad Court sentences convicts to life imprisonment

Faridabad Court on Friday sentenced convicts Tauseef and Rehan to life imprisonment in the Nikita Tomar murder case.

ANI | Faridabad (Haryana) | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:38 IST
Nikita Tomar murder case: Faridabad Court sentences convicts to life imprisonment
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Faridabad Court on Friday sentenced convicts Tauseef and Rehan to life imprisonment in the Nikita Tomar murder case. The court convicted Tauseef and his accomplice Rehaan on Wednesday for conspiracy, kidnapping and homicide in the case.

A third accused Mohammed Azruddin, who had allegedly supplied weapons to the other two has, however, been acquitted. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has said that an appeal will be made in the high court after studying the judgment to seek the death penalty for convicts.

"We are studying the judgement and will appeal in the high court seeking death penalty for the accused," Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said. Last year on October 26, Nikita Tomar a final year commerce student was shot dead in the afternoon outside her college in Ballabhgarh, where she had gone to write an exam.

Footage from the CCTV cameras outside the college purportedly showed Tauseef and Rehaan attempting to force her into her vehicle after she is seen leaving the college. Footage from the incident shows that she resists the possible abduction bid upon which she is shot at.

After the murder, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed on October 27 to probe the case and it filed a 700-page charge sheet, listing 60 witnesses, in the murder case. Police said that the charge sheet was prepared on the basis of digital, forensic and material evidence. The trial in the case was started on December 1 at the Faridabad fast track court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

