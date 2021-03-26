Left Menu

PTI | Etah | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:43 IST
Head Constable held for implicating eatery owner, customers in false cases: Police

A head-constable posted at Kotwali Dehat police station in the Etah district and allegedly involved in arresting an eatery owner and nine others last month on trumped-up charges was apprehended, police said on Friday.

For their complicity in implicating the eatery owner, his cousin and eight customers in false criminal cases, Kotwali Dehat’s suspended SHO Indresh Pal and another Head Constable Santosh too are to be arrested soon, Atrauli Circle office Swadesh Gupta said.

Head Constable Shailendra Yadav was arrested along with his accomplice Bantu Yadav, a gangster, who had provided police illicit ganja and liquor to show the contrabands as having been recovered during a fake raid on the eatery, police said.

The alleged raid, executed in the complicity of the suspended SHO Pal, was shown to have been made on February 4 after the two head constables entered into a spat with 'dhaba' owner Pushpendra Yadav and his customers after refusing to pay him for the lunch they had there, the police said.

The two head constables had allegedly left the dhaba without paying the bill but returned soon with more policemen and arrested the dhaba owner and some of his customers who had asked the policemen to pay the bill. The eatery owner and his customers were later shown to have been arrested during a raid on the eatery in which the Kotwali Dehat police had claimed to have recovered country-made pistols, liquor and ganja from the dhaba.

In its FIR, lodged after the raid, the Kotwali dehat police had claimed they had raided the dhaba in Jasram village on February 4 evening on a tip-off that some criminals were planning to commit a robbery.

Among the 10 arrested from the dhaba were the eatery owner, his cousin Deepak Yadav (24) and eight others.

They were booked on various charges, including those of attempt to murder and various offences under the Excise Act, the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Head Constable Shailendra Yadav and his gangster friend Bantu Yadav were arrested after a case against the erring Kotwali Dehat police station officials, including the ex-SHO and two HCs, was lodged early this week on Tuesday.

The FIR against the erring policemen were lodged after an inquiry by Additional SP (Crime) Rahul Kumar on a complaint lodged by Pushpendra's younger brother Praveen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

