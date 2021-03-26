Left Menu

Delhi court issues summons to former TMC MP in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:49 IST
Delhi court issues summons to former TMC MP in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Friday issued summons to former TMC MP K D Singh in a money laundering case on taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel summoned the accused persons, including Singh and other firms, to appear before the court on April 6.

The ED had earlier alleged before the court that from bank statements it can be seen that funds were diverted to own companies.

Singh was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The central probe agency had carried out searches at Singh's premises and those linked to him in September, 2019, in connection with two PMLA cases.

Singh has been the chairman of the Alchemist group and while he resigned from the post in 2012, he is stated to be the chairman Emeritus and founder of the business group.

The ED is probing him as part of the two money laundering cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Bharat bandh' a big success, claims SKM

The 12-hour Bharat bandh called by farmers protesting the three agri laws was a big success, the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha said on Friday, and claimed that shutdown was observed in many parts of the country, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh...

German constitutional court puts ratification of EU recovery fund on hold

Germanys constitutional court said on Friday that the president may not sign off legislation ratifying the European Unions Recovery Fund as long as it was looking into an emergency appeal against the debt-financed investment plan. The state...

Senior minister praises Sikh community's contribution to Singapore

A senior Singaporean minister on Friday highlighted the Sikh communitys contribution to all fields of life in Singapore and appreciated their serving spirit by stepping forward to help others during the COVID-19 peak, as he opened the first...

Maharashtra reports 36,902 new coronavirus cases, highest one-day rise so far taking tally to 26,37,735, while death toll reaches 53,907 with 112 fatalities: health department.

Maharashtra reports 36,902 new coronavirus cases, highest one-day rise so far taking tally to 26,37,735, while death toll reaches 53,907 with 112 fatalities health department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021