Delhi court issues summons to former TMC MP in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Friday issued summons to former TMC MP K D Singh in a money laundering case on taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel summoned the accused persons, including Singh and other firms, to appear before the court on April 6.

The ED had earlier alleged before the court that from bank statements it can be seen that funds were diverted to own companies.

Singh was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The central probe agency had carried out searches at Singh's premises and those linked to him in September, 2019, in connection with two PMLA cases.

Singh has been the chairman of the Alchemist group and while he resigned from the post in 2012, he is stated to be the chairman Emeritus and founder of the business group.

The ED is probing him as part of the two money laundering cases.

