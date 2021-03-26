COVID-19: Goa issues order on Holi, Easter, upcoming festivals

COVID-19: Goa issues order on Holi, Easter, upcoming festivalsPTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:56 IST
The Goa government on Friday issued guidelines for Holi, Easter, Eid and Shab-e-Barat in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in some of its neighbouring states, officials said.
An order issued by Under Secretary (Health) Gautami Parmekar said that local restrictions have been imposed in the celebration of festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr as contained in the SOP of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
It said authorities will ensure public celebrations and gatherings, congregations during these upcoming festivals are not allowed in public places, grounds, markets etc.
It asked district collectors and police to ensure compliance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
