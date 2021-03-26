Left Menu

PM Modi invites 50 Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to visit India, announces scholarships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited 50 Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to visit India to connect with the countrys start-up and innovation eco-system and meet its venture capitalists and announced Swarna Jayanti scholarships to mark 50 years of Indo-Bangla ties.Addressing Bangladeshs 50th Independence Day anniversary at the National Parade Square, Modi said It is a happy coincidence that the 50th anniversary of Bangladeshs liberation and the milestone of the 75th year of Indias independence have arrived together.For both of our countries, in the 21st Century, our journey over the next 25 years, will be very important.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:59 IST
PM Modi invites 50 Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to visit India, announces scholarships
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited 50 Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to visit India to connect with the country's start-up and innovation eco-system and meet its venture capitalists and announced 'Swarna Jayanti' scholarships to mark 50 years of Indo-Bangla ties.

Addressing Bangladesh's 50th Independence Day anniversary at the National Parade Square, Modi said: ''It is a happy coincidence that the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's liberation and the milestone of the 75th year of India's independence have arrived together.

''For both of our countries, in the 21st Century, our journey over the next 25 years, will be very important. We have a common heritage, we have common development also. We have common goals, and we have common challenges too,'' he said.

Modi said the 50 Bangaldeshi entrepreneurs could learn from their Indian counterparts and Indian businessmen could also learn from their Bangladeshi counterparts.

Modi, who arrived in Dhaka this morning on a two-day visit, said both the countries have the power of democracy and a clear vision for moving forward.

''To strengthen India-Bangladesh relations, there is an equal need to better connect the youth of the two countries. On the occasion of 50 years of India-Bangladesh relations, I would like to invite 50 entrepreneurs from Bangladesh to India,'' Modi said.

''Come to India, meet venture capitalists, connect with our start-up and innovation ecosystem. We will also learn from them, they will also get an opportunity to learn,'' he said.

''Along with this, I am also announcing Subarno Jayanti scholarships for the youth of Bangladesh,'' he said.

Modi said the two nations share similar possibilities in the area of trade and development.

''I am pleased that under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's able leadership, Bangladesh is showing its dynamism to the world,'' Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi has bent pollution curve, annual level of particulate matter on decline: Report

Long-term trend shows Delhi has already bent the pollution curve downwards and the annual level of particulate matter, PM2.5, is declining every year, a new report by the Centre for Science and Environment CSE claimed.The report titled Capi...

Ind vs Eng: Could have bowled better, but credit goes to visitors, says Prasidh

After suffering a six-wicket loss against England in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, India pacer Prasidh Krishna on Friday said that his side could have bowled better, but at the...

India, US agree to strengthen trade, investment ties

India and the US have agreed to strengthen the bilateral trade and investment relationship and resolve pending legacy issues through mutual dialogue and discussion, the government said on Friday.Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal h...

Tribals living 16 km away from Palakkad town demand better education facility

Tribals living in a village around 16 kilometres away from Palakkad town in Kerala are distressed about the difficulties they have to undergo to get educational qualification, ironically in a state which has the highest literacy rate in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021