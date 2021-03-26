Guj: 8 farm group leaders held for COVID-19 norm violations

Guj: 8 farm group leaders held for COVID-19 norm violationsPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:04 IST
Eight farm group leaders were held on Friday for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms while addressing a press conference in a restaurant in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, police said.
Among those held by Chandkheda police was Bharatiya Kisan Union general secretary Yudhvir Singh, an official said.
''We detained eight persons when they were organising a press conference at a restaurant as they were flouting COVID- 19 guidelines,'' DCP (Zone 2) Vijay Patel said.
Singh said those protesting against the Centre's farm laws would continue to speak up despite such acts by authorities.
They were later allowed to go, police added.
The press conference was in connection with the Bharat Bandh call given by protesting outfits.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yudhvir Singh
- Chandkheda
- Ahmedabad
- Bharat
- Bharatiya Kisan Union
- Vijay
- Gujarat
ALSO READ
At core of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is to create wealth, values for humanity: PM
Creating wealth, values for humanity at core of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin granted restricted emergency use authorisation
Action taken against Visva-Bharati workers 'for dissent': JUTA
Andhra CM urges PM to confer Bharat Ratna upon Pingali Venkaiah posthumously; honours Indian flag designer's daughter