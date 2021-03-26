Sunday lockdown in MP extended to five more cities

Alarmed over rising cases of coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday decided to impose Sunday lockdown in the cities of Vidisha, Ujjain, Gwalior, Narsinghpur and Saunsar.

The Sunday lockdown is already in force in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Ratlam and Khargone.

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 2,091 new COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 2,84,265. Nine fatalities increased the death toll to 3,937.

The decision to extend Sunday restrictions to five more cities was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said a public relations department official.

The positivity rate for the last one week was 6.3 per cent, more than the national average of 4.6 per cent, the official said.

The chief minister said at the meeting that the government has adopted a three-pronged strategy -- taking all possible measures to check the spread of infection, ensuring best treatment of infected patients and to aim for vaccination of the entire state as quickly as possible.

