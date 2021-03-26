Boulder authorities to brief on Colorado shooting probe

The police chief and the lead prosecutor in Boulder, Colorado, will provide an update on Friday on their investigation into this week's mass shooting at a supermarket, with the suspect's motive and other key details still unknown. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold and Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty are scheduled to brief the media at 10 a.m. (12 p.m. EDT).

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, faces 10 counts of murder and an attempted murder charge stemming from the rampage on Monday at King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, some 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver. Alissa made his first court appearance on Thursday. He is being held without bail and is due to undergo a mental health examination.

Dougherty told the court on Thursday that he may file additional charges against Alissa in the coming weeks. Dougherty has not disclosed a possible motive for the killings. The bloodshed at King Soopers was the nation's second mass shooting in less than a week, after a gunman fatally shot eight people at three Atlanta-area day spas on March 16.

The two attacks have reignited a national debate over gun rights and prompted President Joe Biden to call for new legislation from Congress and consider executive actions to try to stop gun violence. A bill intended to impose stricter background checks and ban certain types of semi-automatic rifles has stalled amid Republican opposition.

