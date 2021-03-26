Bangladeshi woman apprehended in WB's Nadia while Illegally crossing border
A Bangladeshi woman was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Nadia district in West Bengal on Friday while she was crossing the border illegally.ANI | Nadia (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:16 IST
A Bangladeshi woman was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Nadia district in West Bengal on Friday while she was crossing the border illegally.
"BSF troops apprehended a Bangladeshi woman while she was trying to cross International Border illegally in the bordering area of Nadia, West Bengal. She was handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh on humanitarian ground for further legal action," BSF informed.
According to the BSF, she was handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh on humanitarian ground for further legal action. (ANI)
