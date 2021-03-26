UK PM Cameron cleared of breaking lobbying rules after Greensill reports

An independent oversight body on Friday cleared former Prime Minister David Cameron of breaking rules after reports he lobbied Downing Street officials to help collapsed supply chain financier Greensill Capital secure state-backed loans. "The Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists has concluded his investigation into whether the Rt Hon David Cameron has engaged in unregistered consultant lobbying," the registrar said in a statement.

"His decision is that based on detailed information and assurances provided, Mr Cameron's activities do not fall within the criteria that require registration on the Register of Consultant Lobbyists."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)