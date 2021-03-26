US Prez Biden intends to nominate Indian-American Seema Nanda for Solicitor in labour dept

Left Menu

Updated: 26-03-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:21 IST
US President Joe Biden on Friday announced his intent to nominate Indian-American civil rights lawyer and labour advocate Seema Nanda for the post of Solicitor of the Department of Labour.

“Today (Friday), President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Seema Nanda for Solicitor of the Department of Labour,” the White House said in a statement.

Nanda served as Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff and Deputy Solicitor at the US Department of Labour in the Obama-Biden administration.

Earlier, she spent over 15 years in various roles as a labour and employment attorney, mostly in government service.

Nanda led the now named Office of Immigrant and Employee Rights Section of the US Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division where she served as a supervisor attorney in the Division of Advice at the National Labour Relations Board, and worked as an associate in private practice in Seattle.

After the Obama-Biden administration, Nanda led the Democratic National Committee as CEO and served as COO and Executive Vice President at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

Nanda is presently a fellow at Harvard Law School’s Labour and Worklife Programme.

She grew up in Connecticut and is a graduate of Brown University and Boston College Law School.

