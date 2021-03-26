Scoreboard: India vs England, 2nd ODI

England Innings: Jason Roy run out (Rohit/Pant) 55 Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Prasidh 124 Ben Stokes c Pant b Bhuvneshwar 99 Dawid Malan not out 16 Jos Buttler b Prasidh 0 Liam Livingstone not out 27 Extras: (B-4, LB-2, W-8, NB-2) 16 Total: (4 wkts, 43.3 Overs) 337 Fall of Wickets: 110-1, 285-2, 287-3, 287-4 Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-0-63-1, Prasidh Krishna 10-0-58-2, Shardul Thakur 7.3-0-54-0, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-84-0, Krunal Pandya 6-0-72-0.

