Harivansh expresses concern over Bihar assembly developments, says members should introspect

By Amit Kumar Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has expressed deep concern over recent developments in the Bihar assembly and said there was a need for introspection by members over the happenings.

He also said that the reports about Speaker having been "held hostage" were very worrying and it impacts the foundations of democracy. "I will not go into the allegations. Who is saying what? But the news has come that the Speaker was taken hostage. I want to say that this is a very worrying thing and it is a kind of attack on the foundation of democracy. If this is the case, democracy will be in danger. I will urge all the members to do self-introspection," he told ANI.

The assembly session in Bihar witnessed multiple adjournments on Tuesday as the RJD leaders shouted slogans against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021. After a few Opposition leaders prevented Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha from leaving his chamber, police personnel reached the assembly premises to evict the MLAs. Women MLAs of the Opposition were carried out of the assembly building by women security personnel.

He said reports have said that Bihar assembly speaker was not allowed to do his job. "All elected members should know the rules of the House, what should be their conduct, what they are going to do. The framers of the constitution would never have dreamed that this day could come. If we do not try to stop this trend, it would have serious implications," he said. Harivansh also referred to developments in Karnataka Legislative Council last year. "What had happened in the Karnataka Legislative Council? Look at how the Deputy Chairman was treated. The chair has a limited role," he said.

The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman also expressed concern over disruptions in proceedings of legislatures. "If you agree or disagree with any issue, coming to the well, creating ruckus in the house...the makers of our Constitution would never have imagined this," he said. (ANI)

