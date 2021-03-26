Left Menu

Turkey: ex-police heads jailed over 2007 journalist killing

A Turkish court on Friday sentenced two former police chiefs and a former military officer to life terms in prison over the 2007 killing of prominent Armenian-Turkish newspaper editor Hrant Dink, Turkeys state-run news agency reported.The slain journalists family and lawyers insisted, however, that the long-drawn-out trial had failed to shed light on the killing and possible collusion, and said they would appeal.Dink was gunned down in Istanbul in broad daylight outside of his Agos newspapers office by a nationalist teenage gunman.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:54 IST
Turkey: ex-police heads jailed over 2007 journalist killing

A Turkish court on Friday sentenced two former police chiefs and a former military officer to life terms in prison over the 2007 killing of prominent Armenian-Turkish newspaper editor Hrant Dink, Turkey's state-run news agency reported.

The slain journalist's family and lawyers insisted, however, that the long-drawn-out trial had failed to shed light on the killing and possible collusion, and said they would appeal.

Dink was gunned down in Istanbul in broad daylight outside of his Agos newspaper's office by a nationalist teenage gunman. A strong proponent of friendship between Armenia and Turkey, he had received death threats because of comments about the WWI mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks.

Two suspects, including the teenage shooter, were put on trial and imprisoned, but allegations persisted that there was a cover-up by security officials who ignored warnings that Dink would be targeted. Turkish prosecutors in 2017 linked Dink's assassination to the network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen who is accused of masterminding a failed coup a year earlier, and charged 76 people over the killing. Gulen's network is believed to have infiltrated police and other state institutions. The cleric denies involvement in the coup attempt. On Friday, the court in Istanbul convicted the police chiefs of “deliberate murder” while the former military officer was convicted of “aiding” the killing and violating Turkey's constitution, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Four other defendants were given sentences ranging between 10 and 28 years for charges including involvement in the killing, membership in an illegal group and fraud.

The court acquitted or dropped charges against other defendants, citing a statute of limitations for some of them.

The court also separated the cases against Gulen and 12 other defendants who were being tried in absentia, Anadolu reported. Their trial would resume at a later time. Lawyer Hakan Bakircioglu, representing Dink's family, said the trial did not ”reveal all aspects of the killing.'' “We will take it to the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court,” he said. “We will force this process until the end to ensure a proper trial.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Due to unwarranted acts of few cops, entire police force gets defamed: Rajasthan DGP

Rajasthan DGP M L Lather on Friday said the entire police force gets defamed due to unwarranted acts of a few police personnel and added that strict action is being taken against such officers.His remarks come after Rajasthan Police officer...

Delhi has bent pollution curve, annual level of particulate matter on decline: Report

Long-term trend shows Delhi has already bent the pollution curve downwards and the annual level of particulate matter, PM2.5, is declining every year, a new report by the Centre for Science and Environment CSE claimed.The report titled Capi...

Ind vs Eng: Could have bowled better, but credit goes to visitors, says Prasidh

After suffering a six-wicket loss against England in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, India pacer Prasidh Krishna on Friday said that his side could have bowled better, but at the...

India, US agree to strengthen trade, investment ties

India and the US have agreed to strengthen the bilateral trade and investment relationship and resolve pending legacy issues through mutual dialogue and discussion, the government said on Friday.Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021