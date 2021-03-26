Maha assistant police inspector acquitted in 2013 bribery case

An assistant police inspector held in a bribery case in 2013 was acquitted by a special Prevention of Corruption Act court in Thane, an official said on Friday.

Special Judge RR Vaishnav, in his order of March 22, which was made available on Friday, said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against API Rajiv Shejwal.

Shejwal, then with the Thane Crime Branch, was trapped by Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau on April 2 that year while accepting Rs 1 lakh from an accused who had allegedly taken money from railway job aspirants.

In his order, the judge said it seemed probable that the API was implicated by the complainant who had accused him of demanding a bribe.

