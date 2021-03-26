Left Menu

Criminal arrested after exchange of fire with police in south Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested a criminal in south Delhi's Dera Mandi area after a brief exchange of fire, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Arun Nagar of Sangam Vihar, they said.

According to the police, Nagar sustained injuries and was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Center here around 7.25 pm.

Ten countrymade pistols and a semi-automatic pistol were seized from his possession. He is involved in several cases in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

