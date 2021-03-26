Britain summons Chinese envoy over sanctions

Britain on Friday summoned China's senior envoy in London to make clear that sanctions imposed by Beijing on British individuals were "unwarranted and unacceptable".

The Chinese Charge d’Affaires, Yang Xiaoguang, was summoned to the Foreign Office to meet junior minister Nigel Adams. China does not currently have an ambassador in London following the end of the previous incumbent's tenure.

"The minister noted that China has chosen to sanction individuals and entities that are seeking to shine a light on human rights violations and that today's actions would not distract attention away from those very violations taking place in Xinjiang," the Foreign Office said.

